RKEC Projects Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.52 crore, down 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.52 crore in June 2023 down 17.13% from Rs. 46.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2023 up 286.12% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2023 up 92.18% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022.

RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 61.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.79% returns over the last 6 months and 41.48% over the last 12 months.