RKEC Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore, up 303.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore in December 2022 up 303.45% from Rs. 28.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 623.51% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 up 259.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.