 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RKEC Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore, up 303.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore in December 2022 up 303.45% from Rs. 28.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 623.51% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 up 259.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

RKEC Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.54 71.92 28.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.54 71.92 28.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.27 4.56 4.16
Depreciation 1.27 1.09 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.89 65.95 19.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.11 0.32 3.73
Other Income 0.55 2.86 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.66 3.17 3.97
Interest 2.34 2.56 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.33 0.61 1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.33 0.61 1.84
Tax 3.69 -0.07 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.64 0.68 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.64 0.68 1.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.64 0.68 1.47
Equity Share Capital 23.99 23.99 23.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.47 0.53 0.61
Diluted EPS 4.47 0.53 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.47 0.53 0.61
Diluted EPS 4.47 0.53 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited