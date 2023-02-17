English
    RKEC Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore, up 303.45% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore in December 2022 up 303.45% from Rs. 28.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 623.51% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 up 259.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

    RKEC Projects shares closed at 64.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.71% over the last 12 months.

    RKEC Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.5471.9228.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.5471.9228.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.274.564.16
    Depreciation1.271.091.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.8965.9519.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.110.323.73
    Other Income0.552.860.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.663.173.97
    Interest2.342.562.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.330.611.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.330.611.84
    Tax3.69-0.070.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.640.681.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.640.681.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.640.681.47
    Equity Share Capital23.9923.9923.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.470.530.61
    Diluted EPS4.470.530.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.470.530.61
    Diluted EPS4.470.530.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am