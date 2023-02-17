RKEC Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore, up 303.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.54 crore in December 2022 up 303.45% from Rs. 28.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 623.51% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 up 259.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 64.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.71% over the last 12 months.