RKD Agri & Reta Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 5958.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 5958.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 692.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

RKD Agri & Reta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.