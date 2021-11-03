RKD Agri & Ret Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 24.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 24.79% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 99.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.