RKD Agri & Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 42.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKD Agri & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 101.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
RKD Agri & Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.
|RKD Agri & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.48
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.48
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.53
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.09
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.10
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited