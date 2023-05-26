RKD Agri & Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 42.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 101.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

RKD Agri & Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.