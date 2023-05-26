English
    RKD Agri & Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 42.94% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKD Agri & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 101.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    RKD Agri & Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    RKD Agri & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.480.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.480.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.530.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.090.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation0.04--0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.04-0.02
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.04-0.01
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.05-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.05-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.05-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.05-0.02
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS---0.10-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS---0.10-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:20 pm