 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RKD Agri & Ret Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKD Agri & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 243.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

 

RKD Agri & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.33 0.23 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.33 0.23 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 0.17 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.02 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 -- 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.02 0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.04
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.01 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.01 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.01 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.01 0.01
Equity Share Capital 0.48 0.48 0.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.58 0.78
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.58 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.58 0.78
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.58 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #RKD Agri &amp; Ret #RKD Agri &amp; Retail
first published: May 27, 2022 12:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.