English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RKD Agri & Ret Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 49.93% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKD Agri & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 49.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 74.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    RKD Agri & Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    RKD Agri & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.480.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.540.480.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.430.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.09-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.04
    Depreciation--0.04--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.060.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.05
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.05
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.000.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.000.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.04
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.09
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.09
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #RKD Agri & Ret #RKD Agri & Retail
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!