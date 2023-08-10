RKD Agri & Ret Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 49.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 49.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 74.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

RKD Agri & Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.