RKD Agri & Ret Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 113.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 113.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 530.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.