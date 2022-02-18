RKD Agri & Ret Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKD Agri & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 3.76% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 83.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
RKD Agri & Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2020.
|RKD Agri & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.14
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.14
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.48
|0.48
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|-0.03
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|-0.03
|3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|-0.03
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|-0.03
|3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited