RKD Agri & Ret Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 3.76% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 83.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

RKD Agri & Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2020.