Ritesh Prop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore, down 67.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore in September 2022 down 67.54% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2022 down 48.62% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021.

Ritesh Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 42.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 63.54% over the last 12 months.