Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore, up 54.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore in March 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Ritesh Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2021.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 359.65 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)