 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore, up 54.26% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore in March 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Ritesh Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2021.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 359.65 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Ritesh Properties and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.98 32.46 18.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.98 32.46 18.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.08 33.75 16.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.66 -6.30 -4.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.64 0.70
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 1.25 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.15 3.03 5.11
Other Income 0.99 1.46 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.14 4.49 6.19
Interest 0.31 0.24 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.82 4.24 6.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.82 4.24 6.01
Tax 0.03 -0.31 0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.79 4.56 5.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.79 4.56 5.26
Equity Share Capital 24.44 23.22 11.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 3.53 4.54
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.76 4.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 3.53 4.54
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.76 4.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ritesh Prop #Ritesh Properties and Industries
first published: May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.