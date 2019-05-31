Ritesh Prop Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.90 crore, up 55.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.90 crore in March 2019 up 55.65% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2019 up 8.49% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 up 1000% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Ritesh Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2018.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 18.39 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 69.49% returns over the last 6 months and 83.72% over the last 12 months.