Ritesh Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 72.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in December 2022 down 72.12% from Rs. 32.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 67.2% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.