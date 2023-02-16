Ritesh Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 72.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in December 2022 down 72.12% from Rs. 32.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 67.2% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Ritesh Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2021.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.05 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.56% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.