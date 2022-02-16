Ritesh Prop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.46 crore, up 745.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.46 crore in December 2021 up 745.41% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021 up 16370.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021 up 2968.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Ritesh Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 496.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 257.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1,931.29% over the last 12 months.