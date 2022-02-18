English
    Ritesh Prop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.46 crore, up 745.41% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.46 crore in December 2021 up 745.41% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021 up 16370.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021 up 2968.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

    Ritesh Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

    Ritesh Prop shares closed at 498.05 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Ritesh Properties and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.4628.353.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.4628.353.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----3.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.7517.030.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.307.39--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.630.62
    Depreciation0.100.140.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.251.311.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.031.85-2.12
    Other Income1.461.551.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.493.39-0.28
    Interest0.240.250.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.243.14-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.243.14-0.37
    Tax-0.31-0.22-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.563.37-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.563.37-0.03
    Equity Share Capital23.2211.5911.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.532.90-0.02
    Diluted EPS2.762.90-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.532.90-0.02
    Diluted EPS2.762.90-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
