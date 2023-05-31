Ritesh Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 down 65.45% from Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2023 down 199.56% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.
Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.
|Ritesh Properties and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.15
|16.39
|40.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.15
|16.39
|40.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.23
|8.54
|14.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.05
|4.50
|15.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.21
|-2.79
|1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.74
|0.82
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.06
|1.72
|2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.85
|3.53
|6.76
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.55
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.12
|4.08
|8.89
|Interest
|0.13
|0.04
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.25
|4.04
|8.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.25
|4.04
|8.58
|Tax
|0.78
|0.37
|-1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.03
|3.67
|10.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.03
|3.67
|10.14
|Minority Interest
|3.90
|-2.18
|-4.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.12
|1.49
|5.79
|Equity Share Capital
|27.42
|27.42
|25.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.05
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.05
|2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.05
|2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.05
|2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited