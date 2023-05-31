English
    Ritesh Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ritesh Properties and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 down 65.45% from Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2023 down 199.56% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

    Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.

    Ritesh Properties and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1516.3940.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1516.3940.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.238.5414.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.054.5015.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.21-2.791.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.740.82
    Depreciation0.150.150.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.061.722.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.853.536.76
    Other Income0.730.552.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.124.088.89
    Interest0.130.040.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.254.048.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.254.048.58
    Tax0.780.37-1.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.033.6710.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.033.6710.14
    Minority Interest3.90-2.18-4.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.121.495.79
    Equity Share Capital27.4227.4225.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.052.33
    Diluted EPS-0.370.052.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.052.33
    Diluted EPS-0.370.052.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

