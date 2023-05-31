Ritesh Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 65.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 down 65.45% from Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2023 down 205.73% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2023 down 199.56% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2022.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 44.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.19% over the last 12 months.