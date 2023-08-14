Ritesh Prop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore, up 41.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore in June 2023 up 41.43% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 down 36.62% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 down 19.38% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2022.

Ritesh Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Ritesh Prop shares closed at 41.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.