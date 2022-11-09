Ritesh Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.27 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.27 crore in September 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 34.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2021.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 89.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.59% returns over the last 6 months and 179.75% over the last 12 months.