Ritesh Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.91 crore, up 93.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.91 crore in September 2021 up 93.32% from Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 25.8% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021 up 43.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2020.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 31.50 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 162.50% over the last 12 months.