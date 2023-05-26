English
    Ritesh Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, down 58.07% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in March 2023 down 58.07% from Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 179.08% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 134.52% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

    Ritesh Intl shares closed at 52.98 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ritesh International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7624.6047.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7624.6047.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8416.6435.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.561.312.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.281.61
    Depreciation0.100.140.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.115.054.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.220.182.97
    Other Income0.050.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.170.182.98
    Interest0.130.100.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.290.082.86
    Exceptional Items-0.50----
    P/L Before Tax-1.800.082.86
    Tax-0.08--0.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.710.082.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.710.082.16
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.000.102.53
    Diluted EPS-2.000.102.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.000.102.53
    Diluted EPS-2.000.102.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023