Ritesh Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, down 58.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh International are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in March 2023 down 58.07% from Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 179.08% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 134.52% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.
Ritesh Intl shares closed at 52.98 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.05% over the last 12 months.
|Ritesh International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.76
|24.60
|47.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.76
|24.60
|47.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.84
|16.64
|35.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|1.31
|2.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.28
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.11
|5.05
|4.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|0.18
|2.97
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.18
|2.98
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|0.08
|2.86
|Exceptional Items
|-0.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.80
|0.08
|2.86
|Tax
|-0.08
|--
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|0.08
|2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.71
|0.08
|2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|8.55
|8.55
|8.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|0.10
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|0.10
|2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|0.10
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|0.10
|2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
