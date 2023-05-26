Ritesh Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, down 58.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in March 2023 down 58.07% from Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 179.08% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 134.52% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 52.98 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.05% over the last 12 months.