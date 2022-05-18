Ritesh Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.14 crore, up 94.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.14 crore in March 2022 up 94.26% from Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 up 660.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022 up 463.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 33.00 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)