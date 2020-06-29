Ritesh Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore in March 2020 up 41.75% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2020 up 2896.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020 up 568.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 3.41 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)