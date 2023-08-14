English
    Ritesh Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, down 57.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in June 2023 down 57.5% from Rs. 50.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 107.56% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 90.23% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022.

    Ritesh Intl shares closed at 38.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.46% returns over the last 6 months and -38.97% over the last 12 months.

    Ritesh International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2519.7650.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2519.7650.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5914.8443.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.880.56-2.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.371.18
    Depreciation0.150.100.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.544.115.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.10-1.222.39
    Other Income0.000.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.10-1.172.43
    Interest0.080.130.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-1.292.30
    Exceptional Items-0.15-0.50-0.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-1.802.28
    Tax---0.080.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-1.711.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-1.711.70
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-2.001.99
    Diluted EPS-0.15-2.001.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-2.001.99
    Diluted EPS-0.15-2.001.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

