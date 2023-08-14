Ritesh Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, down 57.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in June 2023 down 57.5% from Rs. 50.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 107.56% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 90.23% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 38.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.46% returns over the last 6 months and -38.97% over the last 12 months.