Ritesh Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, up 185.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore in June 2021 up 185.89% from Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 139.64% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 34.75 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)