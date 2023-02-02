Ritesh Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore, down 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore in December 2022 down 31.89% from Rs. 36.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.