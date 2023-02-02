English
    Ritesh Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore, down 31.89% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ritesh International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore in December 2022 down 31.89% from Rs. 36.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    Ritesh International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6032.2736.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6032.2736.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6425.5730.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-0.46-1.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.291.38
    Depreciation0.140.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.054.964.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.780.98
    Other Income0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.801.00
    Interest0.100.110.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.680.86
    Exceptional Items---0.01-0.12
    P/L Before Tax0.080.680.74
    Tax--0.170.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.510.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.510.62
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.590.73
    Diluted EPS0.100.590.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.590.73
    Diluted EPS0.100.590.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
