Ritesh Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore, up 102.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.76 crore in December 2020 up 102.1% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 131.72% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020 up 114.02% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Ritesh Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2019.

Ritesh Intl shares closed at 12.10 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.90% returns over the last 6 months and 80.60% over the last 12 months.