RITES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore in September 2022 down 13.89% from Rs. 733.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.39 crore in September 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 163.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.10 crore in September 2022 down 18.19% from Rs. 231.14 crore in September 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

RITES shares closed at 380.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 33.13% over the last 12 months.