RITES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore in September 2022 down 13.89% from Rs. 733.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.39 crore in September 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 163.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.10 crore in September 2022 down 18.19% from Rs. 231.14 crore in September 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

RITES shares closed at 380.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 33.13% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 631.67 578.33 733.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 631.67 578.33 733.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.61 30.37 87.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.31 128.27 129.91
Depreciation 15.06 12.83 11.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 334.88 263.50 318.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.81 143.36 186.06
Other Income 31.23 31.40 33.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.04 174.76 219.41
Interest 1.11 1.18 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.93 173.58 218.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 172.93 173.58 218.32
Tax 41.54 44.32 55.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.39 129.26 163.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.39 129.26 163.13
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 5.38 6.79
Diluted EPS 5.47 5.38 6.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 5.38 6.79
Diluted EPS 5.47 5.38 6.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
