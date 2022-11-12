English
    RITES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 631.67 crore in September 2022 down 13.89% from Rs. 733.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.39 crore in September 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 163.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.10 crore in September 2022 down 18.19% from Rs. 231.14 crore in September 2021.

    RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

    RITES shares closed at 380.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 33.13% over the last 12 months.

    RITES
    Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations631.67578.33733.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations631.67578.33733.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.6130.3787.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.31128.27129.91
    Depreciation15.0612.8311.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses334.88263.50318.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.81143.36186.06
    Other Income31.2331.4033.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.04174.76219.41
    Interest1.111.181.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.93173.58218.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.93173.58218.32
    Tax41.5444.3255.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.39129.26163.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.39129.26163.13
    Equity Share Capital240.30240.30240.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.386.79
    Diluted EPS5.475.386.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.386.79
    Diluted EPS5.475.386.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm