    RITES Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 658.99 crore, down 11.45% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 658.99 crore in March 2023 down 11.45% from Rs. 744.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.37 crore in March 2023 up 6.54% from Rs. 129.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.62 crore in March 2023 down 2.75% from Rs. 207.33 crore in March 2022.

    RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2022.

    RITES shares closed at 396.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 57.09% over the last 12 months.

    RITES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations658.99650.63744.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations658.99650.63744.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.8713.70140.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.51124.51134.22
    Depreciation14.8016.6922.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses349.16341.55283.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.65154.18164.15
    Other Income31.1725.3620.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.82179.54184.68
    Interest2.332.001.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.49177.54183.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax184.49177.54183.37
    Tax46.1246.0253.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.37131.52129.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.37131.52129.88
    Equity Share Capital240.30240.30240.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.765.475.40
    Diluted EPS5.765.475.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.765.475.40
    Diluted EPS5.765.475.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

