RITES Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 744.16 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 744.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 618.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.88 crore in March 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 134.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.33 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 185.67 crore in March 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2021.

RITES shares closed at 253.25 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 744.16 745.97 618.86
Other Operating Income -- 8.56 --
Total Income From Operations 744.16 754.53 618.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 140.07 121.25 -204.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.22 132.52 132.23
Depreciation 22.65 12.79 11.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 283.07 321.93 518.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.15 166.04 160.40
Other Income 20.53 16.02 13.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.68 182.06 173.96
Interest 1.31 2.30 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.37 179.76 173.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.37 179.76 173.61
Tax 53.49 46.14 39.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.88 133.62 134.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.88 133.62 134.56
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 5.56 5.60
Diluted EPS 5.40 5.56 5.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 5.56 5.60
Diluted EPS 5.40 5.56 5.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
