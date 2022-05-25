RITES Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 744.16 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 618.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.88 crore in March 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 134.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.33 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 185.67 crore in March 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2021.

RITES shares closed at 253.25 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.