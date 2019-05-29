RITES Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 714.32 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.32 crore in March 2019 up 30.11% from Rs. 549.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.82 crore in March 2019 up 59.34% from Rs. 82.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.66 crore in March 2019 up 56.49% from Rs. 137.17 crore in March 2018.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.14 in March 2018.

RITES shares closed at 273.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months