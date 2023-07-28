RITES Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.67 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 503.67 crore in June 2023 down 12.91% from Rs. 578.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.88 crore in June 2023 down 25.82% from Rs. 129.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.95 crore in June 2023 down 23.26% from Rs. 187.59 crore in June 2022.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2022.

RITES shares closed at 478.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 83.01% over the last 12 months.