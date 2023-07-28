English
    RITES Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.67 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 503.67 crore in June 2023 down 12.91% from Rs. 578.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.88 crore in June 2023 down 25.82% from Rs. 129.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.95 crore in June 2023 down 23.26% from Rs. 187.59 crore in June 2022.

    RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2022.

    RITES shares closed at 478.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 83.01% over the last 12 months.

    RITES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.67658.99578.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.67658.99578.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.793.8730.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.48135.51128.27
    Depreciation13.9514.8012.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses233.14349.16263.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.31155.65143.36
    Other Income17.6931.1731.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.00186.82174.76
    Interest0.922.331.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.08184.49173.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax129.08184.49173.58
    Tax33.2046.1244.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.88138.37129.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.88138.37129.26
    Equity Share Capital240.30240.30240.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.765.38
    Diluted EPS3.995.765.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.765.38
    Diluted EPS3.995.765.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

