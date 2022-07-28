 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RITES Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 578.33 crore, up 74.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 578.33 crore in June 2022 up 74.13% from Rs. 332.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.26 crore in June 2022 up 83.4% from Rs. 70.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.59 crore in June 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 104.68 crore in June 2021.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2021.

RITES shares closed at 251.25 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 578.33 744.16 332.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 578.33 744.16 332.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.37 140.07 -106.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.27 134.22 119.77
Depreciation 12.83 22.65 11.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 263.50 283.07 240.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.36 164.15 66.53
Other Income 31.40 20.53 26.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.76 184.68 93.38
Interest 1.18 1.31 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.58 183.37 93.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.58 183.37 93.12
Tax 44.32 53.49 22.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.26 129.88 70.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.26 129.88 70.48
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 5.40 2.93
Diluted EPS 5.38 5.40 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 5.40 2.93
Diluted EPS 5.38 5.40 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RITES
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
