RITES Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 332.13 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.13 crore in June 2021 up 2.99% from Rs. 322.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.48 crore in June 2021 up 17.21% from Rs. 60.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.68 crore in June 2021 up 10.95% from Rs. 94.35 crore in June 2020.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2020.

RITES shares closed at 267.85 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.