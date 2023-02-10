 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RITES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 754.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 133.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.23 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2021.

RITES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 650.63 631.67 745.97
Other Operating Income -- -- 8.56
Total Income From Operations 650.63 631.67 754.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.70 19.61 121.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.51 119.31 132.52
Depreciation 16.69 15.06 12.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 341.55 334.88 321.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.18 142.81 166.04
Other Income 25.36 31.23 16.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.54 174.04 182.06
Interest 2.00 1.11 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.54 172.93 179.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 177.54 172.93 179.76
Tax 46.02 41.54 46.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.52 131.39 133.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.52 131.39 133.62
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 5.47 5.56
Diluted EPS 5.47 5.47 5.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 5.47 5.56
Diluted EPS 5.47 5.47 5.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
