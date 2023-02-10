RITES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 754.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 133.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.23 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2021.