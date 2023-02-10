English
    RITES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 754.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 133.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.23 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2021.

    RITES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations650.63631.67745.97
    Other Operating Income----8.56
    Total Income From Operations650.63631.67754.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.7019.61121.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.51119.31132.52
    Depreciation16.6915.0612.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses341.55334.88321.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.18142.81166.04
    Other Income25.3631.2316.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.54174.04182.06
    Interest2.001.112.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.54172.93179.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax177.54172.93179.76
    Tax46.0241.5446.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.52131.39133.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.52131.39133.62
    Equity Share Capital240.30240.30240.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.475.56
    Diluted EPS5.475.475.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.475.475.56
    Diluted EPS5.475.475.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
