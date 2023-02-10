RITES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.77% from Rs. 754.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 133.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.23 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in December 2021.

RITES shares closed at 330.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and 24.80% over the last 12 months.