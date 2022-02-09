RITES Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 754.53 crore, up 73.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.53 crore in December 2021 up 73.98% from Rs. 433.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.62 crore in December 2021 up 35.08% from Rs. 98.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2021 up 32.33% from Rs. 147.25 crore in December 2020.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2020.

RITES shares closed at 263.20 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)