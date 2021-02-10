RITES Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.68 crore, down 28.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.68 crore in December 2020 down 28.03% from Rs. 602.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.92 crore in December 2020 down 29.21% from Rs. 139.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.25 crore in December 2020 down 25.54% from Rs. 197.75 crore in December 2019.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2019.

RITES shares closed at 254.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)