Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 09:58 PM IST

RITES Q4 net up 73% at Rs 82 cr

The standalone revenue of the company in the January-March period increased to Rs 587.9 crore, over Rs 436.8 crore in the year ago period.

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd today posted 73 percent rise in standalone profit at Rs 82 crore for the quarter ended on March 30, 2018. The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 47.38 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to BSE.

"We are happy to inform that the company has recorded its highest ever revenue of Rs 1,667 crore on consolidated basis. Operational revenue has recorded a growth of 11.2 per cent over FY17," Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Ltd said.

Commenting on outlook for the FY'19, he said the company has a strong order book of Rs 5,517 crore as of date on standalone basis.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 09:54 pm

