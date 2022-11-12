English
    RITES Q2 results: Consolidated PAT falls 20% to Rs 140 crore

    Income dropped to Rs 684.30 crore from Rs 788.85 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    November 12, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    RITES Ltd, a public sector transport consultancy and engineering firm, has reported 19.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 140.20 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

    The company had logged a PAT of Rs 174.49 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a BSE filing on Friday.

    Income dropped to Rs 684.30 crore from Rs 788.85 crore in the year-ago period.

    "The trend of sequential growth as also seen vis-a-vis H1 (April-September) of the previous year continues despite a dip in the export stream of revenue.

    "The results reiterate our core strength and the USP (unique selling point) of having a diversified business portfolio," Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal said.

    RITES is a miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country.
