RITES Q1 profit up 11.2% at Rs 102 cr

Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd on August 13 reported a 11.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 102 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 91.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, RITES said in a filing to the BSE.

Total consolidated revenue increased to Rs 572.63 crore during April-June quarter from Rs 390.16 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"...RITES has continued its growth journey in the first quarter of 2019-20. All four segments have shown continuous growth in revenue, profitability and as a result, we have been able to maintain healthy sustainable margins," Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said.