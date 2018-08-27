App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES Q1 net profit up 18% at Rs 82 crore

Revenue was down 6.2 percent at Rs 310 crore against Rs 330.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
RITES has registered 18.5 percent jump in its June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit at Rs 82 crore against Rs 69 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 6.2 percent at Rs 310 crore against Rs 330.4 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA shed 12.6 percent at Rs 69.7 crore, while margin was down at 22.5 percent.

At 13:46 hrs RITES was quoting at Rs 303.05, down Rs 7.90, or 2.54 percent.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:52 pm

