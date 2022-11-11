 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RITES Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 659.08 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 659.08 crore in September 2022 down 12.73% from Rs. 755.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.42 crore in September 2022 down 21.63% from Rs. 168.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.46 crore in September 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 249.47 crore in September 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

RITES shares closed at 380.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 33.13% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 659.08 605.04 755.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 659.08 605.04 755.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.66 16.74 87.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.58 128.49 130.43
Depreciation 16.90 14.64 13.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.60 280.81 321.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.34 164.36 202.28
Other Income 25.22 31.67 33.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.56 196.03 235.95
Interest 1.11 1.42 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.45 194.61 234.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 188.45 194.61 234.31
Tax 48.08 50.42 59.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.37 144.19 174.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.37 144.19 174.40
Minority Interest -7.78 -7.18 -5.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 0.51 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 132.42 137.52 168.97
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 5.72 7.03
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.72 7.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 5.72 7.03
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.72 7.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RITES
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am
