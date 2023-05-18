RITES Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 686.81 crore, down 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.81 crore in March 2023 down 10.34% from Rs. 766.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 136.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.41 crore in March 2023 down 6.89% from Rs. 225.97 crore in March 2022.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2022.

RITES shares closed at 396.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 57.09% over the last 12 months.