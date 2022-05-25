 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RITES Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.02 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 766.02 crore in March 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 635.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.75 crore in March 2022 down 0.71% from Rs. 137.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.97 crore in March 2022 up 12.91% from Rs. 200.13 crore in March 2021.

RITES EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in March 2021.

RITES shares closed at 253.25 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 766.02 766.64 635.87
Other Operating Income -- 8.56 --
Total Income From Operations 766.02 775.20 635.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.05 121.25 -204.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.31 133.22 132.63
Depreciation 24.45 14.57 13.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 380.19 324.90 521.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.02 181.26 172.99
Other Income 21.50 16.45 13.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.52 197.71 186.67
Interest 1.95 2.81 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 199.57 194.90 184.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 199.57 194.90 184.61
Tax 58.31 50.62 42.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.26 144.28 142.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.26 144.28 142.26
Minority Interest -5.61 -5.21 -3.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.10 -0.41 -0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.75 138.66 137.73
Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.69 5.77 5.73
Diluted EPS 5.69 5.77 5.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.69 5.77 5.73
Diluted EPS 5.69 5.77 5.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
