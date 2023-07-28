RITES Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 544.35 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 544.35 686.81 605.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 544.35 686.81 605.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.79 3.87 16.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 123.78 135.65 128.49 Depreciation 16.07 16.63 14.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 238.37 355.70 280.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.34 174.96 164.36 Other Income 18.28 18.82 31.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.62 193.78 196.03 Interest 0.92 2.32 1.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.70 191.46 194.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 162.70 191.46 194.61 Tax 42.97 52.24 50.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.73 139.22 144.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.73 139.22 144.19 Minority Interest -11.57 -- -7.18 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 -0.33 0.51 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.01 138.89 137.52 Equity Share Capital 240.30 240.30 240.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.49 5.49 5.72 Diluted EPS 4.49 5.49 5.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.49 5.49 5.72 Diluted EPS 4.49 5.49 5.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited